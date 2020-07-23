Advertisement

Hephzibah archers heading to nationals

Courtney Troxel and Miley Jones take turns taking aim at targets as they prepare to head for the archery nationals in Kentucky,(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sports and life both feature plenty of missed shots. It’s how we collect ourselves after that we’re judged by. In a lot of ways, life is like archery and the Hephzibah Straight Shooters are trying to make the most of it.

"The fire grew. I really wanted to do it more, I wanted to get better. And here I am. Two-time state champion and I'm going to nationals, which blows my mind," said Courtney Troxel.

Five members of the club will be heading to nationals this weekend in Kentucky. The group has already brought home an impressive 11 state titles in Georgia this year. This is also only the second year of the club’s existence. The ages vary from 9 to 17 and it’s all about becoming your best self through the sport.

"It's been extremely exciting to see everyone become better and become their best selves through archery," said Miley Jones.

Tony Troxel stands at the helm. He started the club since the next closest competitive archery club was located in Appling. He's seen the club more than double in size in just 2 years and his students really appreciate him.

“He’s a very nice coach and he’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Braeden Tripp.

Troxel has fully embraced the coach role; both in archery and beyond.

"Life's going to happen with or without archery. So if I can tech them things and they can learn some things through archery to apply at school or after college, that's great," said head coach Tony Troxel.

It’s the lessons that translate to off the range or off off the field that really matter. Best of luck to the Hephzibah shooters this weekend.

