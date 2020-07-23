Gunman shoots store employee, takes cash in Orangeburg County

ROWESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County need your help identifying a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a white man entered the Quick Mart in Rowesville. He approached the clerk and demanded money. Officials said the store employee was shot in the arm by the suspect during the incident.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the gunman left in a gray or silver minivan that was waiting outside of the store.

There were no other details provided to describe the suspect.

Deputies said the van may have been involved in a similar robbery that happened last week in Cope.

If you have any information, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

