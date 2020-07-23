Advertisement

Gunman shoots store employee, takes cash in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County investigators believe this van was used to leave the scene of an armed robbery in Rowesville on July 22, 2020. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
Orangeburg County investigators believe this van was used to leave the scene of an armed robbery in Rowesville on July 22, 2020. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County need your help identifying a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a white man entered the Quick Mart in Rowesville. He approached the clerk and demanded money. Officials said the store employee was shot in the arm by the suspect during the incident.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the gunman left in a gray or silver minivan that was waiting outside of the store.

There were no other details provided to describe the suspect.

Deputies said the van may have been involved in a similar robbery that happened last week in Cope.

If you have any information, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit challenging Heritage Act filed with S.C. Supreme Court

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Calls to remove Confederate statues and memorials across South Carolina have led to a renewed spotlight on the Heritage Act.

News

2 arrested in death of teenager in Williston

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New jobless claims in South Carolina reach low point for pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

South Carolina to require masks for students, drivers on school buses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Department of Education is making significant changes concerning busing for schools in the state.

Latest News

News

2020 Arts in the Heart canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New jobless claims in South Carolina reach low point for pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The latest report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the lowest number of initial claims filed in a week since the pandemic began.

News

Arts in the Heart canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
With fears of COVID-19 still causing many events to be canceled locally, statewide, and nationwide, festival organizers with Arts in the Heart say they are canceling their event as well.

News

Georgia Board of Education takes no action to alter start of school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Georgia Board of Education meeting was being closely watched because of the impending start of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Local photographer takes free headshots for job-seekers

Updated: 5 hours ago
A local event was part of a nationwide campaign to take 10 thousand headshots for unemployed workers.

News

Education updates: McMaster tuition plan, online learning and more

Updated: 5 hours ago
With the start of the school year nearly upon us, here's a video recap of some of our top education stories of the day.