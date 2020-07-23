Graham, Clyburn weigh in on COVID-19 surge, federal relief and Confederate statues

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Representative Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the House Majority Whip, are both weighing in on the top issues on Capitol Hill this week.

Wednesday, Graham spoke about the surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Southern states like South Carolina. He also offered his take on whether masks should be mandated. Watch the video below to hear more.

Clyburn also spoke about the ongoing talks on Capitol Hill as bipartisan leaders in Congress and the White House look to pass another round of federal relief to help communities struggling amid the pandemic. He said the House Democrats already did their job weeks ago to get more federal dollars flowing through the U.S. economy.

Meantime, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday 305-113 to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. One of South Carolina’s statues is of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, who supported slavery. Graham says states should decide which figures represent them in DC. But he suggests the Calhoun statue could be replaced by Ronald McNair, an African American NASA astronaut and physicist who died in the Challenger explosion in 1986. Hear more of Graham’s thoughts in the video below.

Clyburn spoke in support of removing any statues that, in his view, do not promote unifying and heroic ideals in American society. Clyburn, who fought for civil rights for decades and is the highest-ranking Black elected official on Capitol Hill, offers more of his thoughts and reflections in the video below.

