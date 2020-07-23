Advertisement

Graduates using weekend tournament to cap off high school career

2 players give the camera a thumbs up during the weekend tournament at SRP Park.
2 players give the camera a thumbs up during the weekend tournament at SRP Park.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The loss of the spring sports season is still on the minds of plenty of fans, athletes, parents, and beyond. A lot of seniors were robbed of their last at bat or last time taking the field, but some are getting the chance this weekend at SRP Park.

Complete Game Baseball, run by former big leaguer Matt Childers and with help from current UGA baseball player and son Will Childers, is hosting a summer tournament through the weekend at the home of the GreenJackets. There are a number of seniors from the CSRA who are making this their last dance on the diamond.

“Senior season, we were supposed to have a game at SRP Park. And we were pretty upset that our senior season got cancelled and I‘m just glad we got a chance to play here,” said Grovetown graduate Darius Dunn.

This won't be the last time Dunn takes to the Diamond, he's heading to Savannah State where he'll pitch and play the infield for the Tigers.

The tournament’s final round will be on Sunday. The concession stands are open as well. It’s a great chance to say one last goodbye to the class of 2020.

