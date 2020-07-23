Advertisement

Fox taking fans to the ballgame with a virtual crowd

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 08: Interior view of Kauffman Stadium during the MLB regular season game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday August 8, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 08: Interior view of Kauffman Stadium during the MLB regular season game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday August 8, 2017 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Joe Reedy
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports has revealed that it will include computer-generated fans beginning with the network’s three games on Saturday. Fox begins its coverage with Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs.

That will be followed by San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Washington.

Fox may draw some jeers for adding fans to empty ballparks given the mixed reaction to crowd noise being added to baseball games. But Fox Sports Vice President Brad Zager is hoping that people give it a chance before settling on a definitive opinion.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Whyno
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season. The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker.

Sports

Fans are key factor to save 3 kickoff games in Atlanta

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Charles Odum
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan says fans must be allowed for three planned kickoff games to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 11 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Hephzibah archers heading to nationals

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Five members of the club will be heading to nationals this weekend in Kentucky.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

Peach Belt Conference Announces Update On Fall Sports Competition

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Pacers
The University of South Carolina Aiken, in conjunction with the Peach Belt Conference and its members, has announced information regarding the fall semester due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Atlanta Falcons send out ticketing plan to fans

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have told season ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.

Sports

Pa. won’t allow Blue Jays to play at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By Marc Levy, Rob Gillies, and Will Graves
The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

SCISA release road map for return

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
All fall sports will begin a dead-period from July 24th through August 2nd. Practice for all fall sports can begin on August 3rd.