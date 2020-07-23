Fox taking fans to the ballgame with a virtual crowd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports has revealed that it will include computer-generated fans beginning with the network’s three games on Saturday. Fox begins its coverage with Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs.

That will be followed by San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Washington.

Fox may draw some jeers for adding fans to empty ballparks given the mixed reaction to crowd noise being added to baseball games. But Fox Sports Vice President Brad Zager is hoping that people give it a chance before settling on a definitive opinion.

