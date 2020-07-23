Advertisement

Find virtual learning registration for your CSRA student’s school

Student uses technology to learn
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here we have created a list of the current deadlines for virtual learning registration for counties in the Central Savannah River Area. We are still waiting to hear from some counties about their plans.

Georgia Counties

Richmond County

  • Parents have until July 27 to register for the online academy.
  • Tech distribution will be August 17 to September 4
  • If a COVID-19 surge happens before school starts, they will delay the start of school.
  • Link to the Richmond County Online Academy

Columbia County

  • For those who still wish to enroll in Learn from Home, they must submit a request to learnfromhome@ccboe.net. If you have already completed the Google form, no further action is needed.
  • More information about the Columbia County back to school plan can be found on the district’s website
  • Columbia County new student enrollment form

McDuffie County

Taliaferro County

  • Virtual Learning has been planned for August 5 to September 11, 2020. Administration and the school board will determine and provide updates before September 11, 2020 regarding the continuation of virtual learning or a return to face-to-face learning.
  • Student devices and hotspots can be picked up at TCS through July 31, 2020.
  • Registration for all students can be found here.

Wilkes County

Lincoln County

Glascock County

  • Options will include a hybrid-traditional, face-to-face classroom setting or a virtual learning setting within their home.  Parents will be asked to declare their choice by Friday, July 31. 
  • Click here for more information.

Emanuel County

  • If you are planning on your child attending the ECS Virtual Academy, you must click on the form link below to enroll your child(ren).  The deadline for registration is July 29.
  • Link to ECS Virtual Academy Registration Form

South Carolina Counties

Aiken County

Here is where you can sign up students for virtual learning in Aiken County.

