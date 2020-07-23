Find virtual learning registration for your CSRA student’s school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here we have created a list of the current deadlines for virtual learning registration for counties in the Central Savannah River Area. We are still waiting to hear from some counties about their plans.

Georgia Counties

Richmond County

Parents have until July 27 to register for the online academy.

Tech distribution will be August 17 to September 4

If a COVID-19 surge happens before school starts, they will delay the start of school.

Link to the Richmond County Online Academy

Columbia County

For those who still wish to enroll in Learn from Home, they must submit a request to learnfromhome@ccboe.net . If you have already completed the Google form, no further action is needed.

More information about the Columbia County back to school plan can be found on the district’s website

Columbia County new student enrollment form

McDuffie County

Taliaferro County

Virtual Learning has been planned for August 5 to September 11, 2020. Administration and the school board will determine and provide updates before September 11, 2020 regarding the continuation of virtual learning or a return to face-to-face learning.

Student devices and hotspots can be picked up at TCS through July 31, 2020.

Registration for all students can be found here

Wilkes County

Parents must sign up for the Learn From Home option with their student’s school by July 31.

Link to enroll in Georgia Virtual School for Wilkes County

Lincoln County

A distance learning enrollment form MUST be completed online or submitted to the Lincoln County Board of Education office by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

Find that form here: Lincoln County Distance Learning Registration Form

Glascock County

Options will include a hybrid-traditional, face-to-face classroom setting or a virtual learning setting within their home. Parents will be asked to declare their choice by Friday, July 31.

Click here for more information.

Emanuel County

If you are planning on your child attending the ECS Virtual Academy, you must click on the form link below to enroll your child(ren). The deadline for registration is July 29.

Link to ECS Virtual Academy Registration Form

South Carolina Counties

Aiken County

Here is where you can sign up students for virtual learning in Aiken County.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.