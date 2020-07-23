Fans are key factor to save 3 kickoff games in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan says fans must be allowed for three planned kickoff games to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Florida State-West Virginia game is scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by Georgia-Virginia on Sept. 7 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12. Stokan is awaiting decisions from the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 on plans for the 2020 season.

If the leagues rule out nonconference games, as already announced by the Big Ten and Pac-12, the kickoff games would not be played. If no fans are allowed, the games might be moved to campus sites.

