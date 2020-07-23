Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms are expected today as an upper level ridge hangs on over the region. The ridge should weaken Friday and into the weekend allowing better coverage of storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain near normal in the mid 90s through the weekend.

Isolated storms expected Thursday afternoon. Higher storm chances Friday and into the weekend. (WRDW)

Isolated downpours possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the area should remain dry. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with light winds out of the south. Lows will stay in the mid 70s towards early Thursday.

Storm chances are expected to remain isolated Thursday. Severe weather threat is overall low, but storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and brief strong wind gusts. Highs on Thursday will be close to normal in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

The upper level ridge finally give way to an upper level trough Thursday night. This will increase storm chances Friday into the weekend. Heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong wind gusts will be possible with storms.

First half of Friday should remain dry, but expect scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 90s. Winds will remain out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Storm chances will remain elevated into the weekend. Can’t rule out a few showers before lunchtime, but higher storm chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be seasonal Saturday and Sunday and reach the mid to low 90s.

