Arts in the Heart canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With fears of COVID-19 still causing many events to be canceled locally, statewide, and nationwide, festival organizers with Arts in the Heart say they are canceling their event, as well.

Festival organizers say the recent spike in COVID-19 cases pushed them to make the decision.

“As we cautiously planned the 2020 Festival it was heartwarming to receive support with over 185 applications for the Fine Arts and Craft Festival, Performing applications to fill the 5 stages and nearly 20 International Food Booths. Our media sponsors and major sponsors were working with us to produce another wonderful celebration of everything ‘art’ in Augusta,” a statement from the group said.

