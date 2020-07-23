New this morning: 2 arrested in shooting death of Williston teenager

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second person is now behind bars in connection with the murder of a teenager.

Authorities in Barnwell County took Keshawn Kelly into custody on Wednesday.

He’s being charged with last week’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Xaivier Priester.

Another suspect — Kendarius Albany — was arrested Monday.

We’re working this morning to get both of their booking photos.

Authorities say they’re still looking for another juvenile in relation to this case.

You’re asked to call authorities if you have any information.

Priester, of Elko Street in Williston, was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Friday at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, according to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office

He died from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Elko Street around 10:20 p.m. July 16, according to the coroner.

The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Williston Police Department.

The incident came as concern rises about violent crime that’s swept the region in recent weeks.

Among the most recent incidents, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead. Investigators say a kayaker found the body of 27-year-old Elzabad Ferguson III of Chattanooga, Tenn., in the middle of the lake on Sunday.

Also, Carlos J. Turner Sr., 44, of Jackson, was killed in a shooting early Friday 928 Old Aiken Road just outside North Augusta.

Also, an Aiken man was found early July 14 in a crashed car in Augusta after a shooting incident that killed himand injured two other people, according to authorities. Three people have been arrested.

There was also a shooting early July 13 that injured a 13-year-old girl in Waynesboro and a shooting last Tuesday that injured one person at 2706 Blossom Drive in Augusta. Days earlier, during the Fourth of July weekend, shootings left two people dead and at least five injured in the CSRA. In Atlanta that weekend, a shooting took the life of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

After the July Fourth weekend incidents, leading Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and activate up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help deal with the problem.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.