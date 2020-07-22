Advertisement

Stimulus checks expected in virus package; White House resists housing aid

By LISA MASCARO
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite disarray in the Republican ranks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was pushing Wednesday to unveil a draft COVID-19 aid package as the White House resists Democratic demands for more virus testing, state funding and housing eviction protections.

Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting as the virus crisis deepens and a $600 weekly unemployment boost and housing relief comes to an end Friday.

Exasperated Democrats, who already passed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's more sweeping $3 trillion package, said time is running out for President Donald Trump and his GOP allies to act.

"We're in a national crisis," Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer insisted on the chamber floor.

"We're still on the 20-yard line?" he said, referring to White House comments. "Where have the Republicans been?"

McConnell said little about the pandemic as he opened the Senate and the nation’s death toll topped 142,000, the outbreak delaying schools from opening in fall and forcing states to clampdown with new stay-home orders.

The White House negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows, the president’s acting chief of staff, made clear in private talks at the Capitol that the Trump administration opposes new spending on virus testing, housing aid or money for cash-strapped states.

Meeting with Pelosi and Schumer on Tuesday, Mnuchin and Meadows resisted those key elements of the Democratic proposals, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

Instead, the Republicans say $150 billion allotted previously to state governments is sufficient to avert sweeping layoffs and they said more housing protections are not needed to stem what advocates warn will be an eviction crisis.

Still, behind the scenes McConnell is moving forward with a draft proposal to launch talks with Democrats.

McConnell's blueprint is expected to include new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring. It also will likely have some version of Trump's demand for payroll tax holiday for workers, which many Republicans oppose.

Republicans are expected to include at least $105 billion for education, with $70 billion to help K-12 schools reopen, $30 billion for colleges and $5 billion for governors to allocate. The Trump administration wanted school money linked to reopenings, but in McConnell's package the money for K-12 would be split 50-50 between those that have in-person learning and those that don't.

Republicans said they want to replace the $600 weekly federal jobless benefit with a lower amount, to prevent the unemployed from receiving more aid than they would through a normal paycheck.

A private lunch session Tuesday grew heated as key Republican senators complained about big spending.

Supporters of the package "should be ashamed of themselves," Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said as he emerged.

Paul compared GOP backers of the spending to "Bernie bros" — referring to the young supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. "This is insane. ... There's no difference now between the two parties."

As senators rose to speak about aspects of the bill, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked his colleagues, "What in the hell are we doing?"

Cruz warned if the economy is still shut down come November, Joe Biden will win the White House, Democrats will control the Senate and "we'll be meeting in a much smaller lunch room," according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door session.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida left saying it's wrong to "bail out" cash-strapped states. "Florida taxpayers are not going to pay for New York's expenses," he said.

Easing the payroll tax is dividing Trump's party because it does little to help out-of-work Americans and adds to the debt load. The tax is already being deferred for employers under the previous virus relief package. Supporters say cutting it now for employees would put money in people's pockets and stimulate the economy.

Democrats panned the emerging GOP outline as insufficient and blamed the pandemic's devastation on Trump's inaction.

"It is the Trump virus," Pelosi said Tuesday.

At the start of the outbreak, Congress approved a massive $2.2 trillion aid package in March, the biggest of its kind in U.S. history. McConnell at the time said he wanted to "pause" new spending. Pelosi took a different approach, pressing ahead to pass her $3 trillion bill in May.

In the interim the virus crisis has only deepened and Congress is left with few options but to intervene.

Democrats are calling for $430 billion to re-open schools, bigger unemployment benefits and direct aid checks, and a sweeping $1 trillion for state and local governments. It includes a fresh round of mortgage and rental assistance, new federal health and safety requirements for workers.

With Republicans divided, the White House and McConnell will have to compromise with Democrats to pass any bill through Congress.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

US orders China to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: moments ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: 9 minutes ago
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

S.C. nursing grads get OK to practice before taking licensing exam

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Police: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
The eruption of gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side that left 15 people wounded was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of a young man being mourned and a rival gang, police said Wednesday.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man smears blood on windows, doors of storefronts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Cameras outside of an Ace Hardware show the man smear blood from an apparent cut all over the glass doors and handle.

National

Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.

National Politics

US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The US government abruptly orders China to "cease all operations and events" at its consulate in Houston.

National Politics

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The lawsuit, filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, alleges that federal agents sent by President Donald Trump have arrested people with no probable cause, whisked protesters away in unmarked cars and used excessive force to quell the unrest.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida man smears blood on windows, doors of storefronts

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Cameras outside of an Ace Hardware show the man smear blood from an apparent cut all over the glass doors and handle. He then moves on down the block, covering surfaces in blood as he goes.