UofSC Aiken has a ‘ready, set, return’ plan for opening this fall
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has released its plan to fully open the institution and resume face-to-face classes and activities.
Chancellor Sandra Jordan has outlined some of the steps UofSC Aiken has already taken to prepare for students:
- Faculty are preparing for face-to-face delivery, modified delivery, and remote delivery of courses.
- Physical changes have been made to create a safer environment, including the installation of plexiglass in certain area.
- Starting an enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimen.
- Revised food delivery approaches for safer dining on campus.
- Increased messaging and signage all over campus will complement ongoing communication efforts.
- Having campus COVID-19 co-coordinators and campus mental wellness coordinators to assist students.
- Student Affairs has created new ways to keep students safely engaged.
- The Gregg-Graniteville Library has reduced density so students can study while safely distanced.
- Contact tracers have been trained.
- A memorandum of understanding with Aiken Regional Medical Centers provides COVID-19 testing for the campus community.
- Establishing special protocols for visitors on campus
- Educational videos are being produced.
- Housing is offering more single-room options.
- Pacer Athletics developed protocols for safety, testing, traveling to events, and weight room use.
Jordan further explained that when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, UofSC Aiken will be a distribution center.
The full back-to-school plan can be found here: Pacer Ready, Set, Return plan.
The academic calendar is subject to change but can be found here: UofSC Aiken 2020-21 Academic Calendar.
