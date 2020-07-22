Advertisement

UofSC Aiken has a ‘ready, set, return’ plan for opening this fall

(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has released its plan to fully open the institution and resume face-to-face classes and activities.

Chancellor Sandra Jordan has outlined some of the steps UofSC Aiken has already taken to prepare for students:

  • Faculty are preparing for face-to-face delivery, modified delivery, and remote delivery of courses.
  • Physical changes have been made to create a safer environment, including the installation of plexiglass in certain area.
  • Starting an enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimen.
  • Revised food delivery approaches for safer dining on campus.
  • Increased messaging and signage all over campus will complement ongoing communication efforts.
  • Having campus COVID-19 co-coordinators and campus mental wellness coordinators to assist students.
  • Student Affairs has created new ways to keep students safely engaged.
  • The Gregg-Graniteville Library has reduced density so students can study while safely distanced.
  • Contact tracers have been trained.
  • A memorandum of understanding with Aiken Regional Medical Centers provides COVID-19 testing for the campus community.
  • Establishing special protocols for visitors on campus
  • Educational videos are being produced.
  • Housing is offering more single-room options.
  • Pacer Athletics developed protocols for safety, testing, traveling to events, and weight room use.

Jordan further explained that when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, UofSC Aiken will be a distribution center.

The full back-to-school plan can be found here: Pacer Ready, Set, Return plan.

The academic calendar is subject to change but can be found here: UofSC Aiken 2020-21 Academic Calendar.

