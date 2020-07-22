UofSC Aiken has a ‘ready, set, return’ plan for opening this fall

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken has released its plan to fully open the institution and resume face-to-face classes and activities.

Chancellor Sandra Jordan has outlined some of the steps UofSC Aiken has already taken to prepare for students:

Faculty are preparing for face-to-face delivery, modified delivery, and remote delivery of courses.

Physical changes have been made to create a safer environment, including the installation of plexiglass in certain area.

Starting an enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimen.

Revised food delivery approaches for safer dining on campus.

Increased messaging and signage all over campus will complement ongoing communication efforts.

Having campus COVID-19 co-coordinators and campus mental wellness coordinators to assist students.

Student Affairs has created new ways to keep students safely engaged.

The Gregg-Graniteville Library has reduced density so students can study while safely distanced.

Contact tracers have been trained.

A memorandum of understanding with Aiken Regional Medical Centers provides COVID-19 testing for the campus community.

Establishing special protocols for visitors on campus

Educational videos are being produced.

Housing is offering more single-room options.

Pacer Athletics developed protocols for safety, testing, traveling to events, and weight room use.

Jordan further explained that when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, UofSC Aiken will be a distribution center.

The full back-to-school plan can be found here: Pacer Ready, Set, Return plan.

The academic calendar is subject to change but can be found here: UofSC Aiken 2020-21 Academic Calendar.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.