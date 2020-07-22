Advertisement

Top things you need to know about Disney World and COVID-19

(KTUU)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fl. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since opening on July 11, the theme park giant has put multiple safety regulations in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the parks.

Park attendance is managed via the Disney Park Pass reservation system—now available to guests with valid admission. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up.

When arriving to the parks, visitors may undergo a temperature screening with no-touch thermometers. Those with temperatures 100.4 F or above will not be allowed entry; those in their party will not be allowed entry either.

Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members. Guests are advised to bring their own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. They may remove the face covering while actively eating or drinking, but guests should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

The park has also enhanced cleaning measures and disinfecting to high-traffic areas, including public elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, transportation vehicles and more.

Additionally, housekeeping services have been modified at Disney Resort hotels to include enhanced cleaning and reduced contact.

