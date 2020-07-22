Start of school year delayed by nearly 2 weeks in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County school system has delayed the start of classes for the new school year.

Schools will reopen Aug. 17.

The original start date was Aug. 4.

Parents also have a survey to fill out by July 31.

For the first semester, the district will offer parents the option of a hybrid of remote learning and in-person instruction or else fully remote learning.

Like schools elsewhere, Burke County campuses were closed for much of the second half of the last school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.