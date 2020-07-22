SCISA release road map for return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Independent School Association has released their road map for fall sports return. All fall sports will begin a dead-period from July 24th through August 2nd. Practice for all fall sports can begin on August 3rd.

Fall sports excluding football can begin competitions on August 17th. The first games of the football season were originally scheduled for August 21st, but will now be pushed to August 28th. This eliminates “week 0″ and moves all teams directly into week 1. No scrimmages or jamborees will be allowed.

Fans will be allowed at SCISA events.

