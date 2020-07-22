Advertisement

SCISA release road map for return

A variety of sports equipment
A variety of sports equipment(MGN)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Independent School Association has released their road map for fall sports return. All fall sports will begin a dead-period from July 24th through August 2nd. Practice for all fall sports can begin on August 3rd.

Fall sports excluding football can begin competitions on August 17th. The first games of the football season were originally scheduled for August 21st, but will now be pushed to August 28th. This eliminates “week 0″ and moves all teams directly into week 1. No scrimmages or jamborees will be allowed.

Fans will be allowed at SCISA events.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Atlanta Falcons send out ticketing plan to fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have told season ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.

Sports

Pa. won’t allow Blue Jays to play at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marc Levy, Rob Gillies, and Will Graves
The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

White Named to Groza Award Watch List

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By South Carolina Gamecocks
University of South Carolina senior Parker White has been named to the 30-player watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, announced today by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Sports

GISA follows GHSA lead, pushes football back 2 weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The Georgia Independent School Association has made the decision to push back the start of their football season. Rather than begin the first round of football games on August 21st, the first week of competition will be September 4th.

Latest News

Sports

Freeman’s return will be closely watched after virus fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Brandt
His recovery will be closely watched because he had one of MLB’s more serious bouts with the virus. He’s one of several players to watch in the NL and AL East Divisions this season.

Sports

Mokhtar’s goal lifts Columbus to 1-0 victory over Atlanta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta, which won the league two years ago and advanced to the Eastern Conference final last season, lost all three of their matches 1-0.

Sports

Coaches address concerns with upcoming GHSA football season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The fall football season has officially taken shape in the CSRA, at least from a scheduling stand point However, there are still questions that go beyond when and where.

Sports

River Region to Welcome Pafukas Grass Volleyball Tournament

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
|
By Savannah Gonzalez
Lions Memorial Field in North Augusta, South Carolina is soon to be the host of the Pafukas Grass Volleyball tournament from July 25-26 and August 15-16.

Sports

Defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 pro seasons

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

Sports

PGA Tour goes to Minnesota before bracing for 2 big events

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson is playing the tournament for the first time. In his last two tournaments, he won one and in the other posted the highest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.