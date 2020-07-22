S.C. nursing grads get OK to practice before taking licensing exam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With testing facilities closed for weeks, some graduates have been delayed in taking the licensing exam.

A joint order by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s nursing board gives graduates a pathway to work temporarily while waiting to take their exam.

There are more than 85,000 licensed nurses in the state, and the joint order could affect about 200 graduates, officials said in a news release.

