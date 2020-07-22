Advertisement

SC attorney general opinion on Meriwether Monument means N. Augusta can look at options

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is looking at their options after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson gave an opinion on the Meriwether Monument, calling it “offensive” and “grossly inaccurate.”

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says he’s surprised to get this opinion so soon. They filed their request a month ago and he says now, they have more options.

The state and the city both agree: the views on this monument should not stand.

“Starting in 2017, my sole purpose has been to obviate the message on that monument,” Pettit said.

That’s when Pettit and the city first asked for a state opinion, but Wilson said they’d have to wait on another ruling.

Although they used words like “odious and abhorrent,” Wilson’s opinion says changing the monument is up to the General Assembly.

“I think the answer from the attorney general is that it’s the city’s, so it’s not covered by the Heritage Act,” Pettit said.

But North Augusta will have to get that answer from the state to make it official. The city council would likely vote on a resolution to ask the legislature to essentially give the city ownership of the monument.

“If we are successful in that appeal to the legislature, then we have a wide range of options available to us that need to be looked about,” Pettit said.

And local group, Unify North Augusta, says the city is doing the right thing.

“Cities should be able to handle these types of conflicts within their own boundaries,” Brandy Mitchell of Unify North Augusta said.

The General Assembly could give the city that power, then they could legally change or tear down the monument itself.

“Do something specific with the monument that takes care of the language, and then we don’t have to take it away from the park,” Mitchell said.

Pettit says more discussion needs to happen with the council and the city’s attorney before any decisions are made. He thinks the city should ask the legislature to change the laws around the monument.

There has also been a small group gathering at the monument every Tuesday and Thursday. They say they’ll keep doing it until the city of North Augusta votes on what to do next.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Money for SC private schools on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City's options for Meriwether monument

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local teachers can choose virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Despite pause in funding, private schools look forward to McMaster’s $32M fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
With a judge issuing a temporary restraining order several hours ago against South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to use $32 million in CARES Act money for private school vouchers, many are now wondering what’s next.

News

I-TEAM: Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
The I-Team continues to dig deeper into dispatch problems at Aiken County 911. Our ongoing investigation this month has uncovered massive turnover at the department and a lack of medical training for dispatchers compared to other local counties.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

S.C. grads get OK to serve as nurses before taking licensing exam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.