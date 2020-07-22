SC attorney general opinion on Meriwether Monument means N. Augusta can look at options

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is looking at their options after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson gave an opinion on the Meriwether Monument, calling it “offensive” and “grossly inaccurate.”

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says he’s surprised to get this opinion so soon. They filed their request a month ago and he says now, they have more options.

The state and the city both agree: the views on this monument should not stand.

“Starting in 2017, my sole purpose has been to obviate the message on that monument,” Pettit said.

That’s when Pettit and the city first asked for a state opinion, but Wilson said they’d have to wait on another ruling.

Although they used words like “odious and abhorrent,” Wilson’s opinion says changing the monument is up to the General Assembly.

“I think the answer from the attorney general is that it’s the city’s, so it’s not covered by the Heritage Act,” Pettit said.

But North Augusta will have to get that answer from the state to make it official. The city council would likely vote on a resolution to ask the legislature to essentially give the city ownership of the monument.

“If we are successful in that appeal to the legislature, then we have a wide range of options available to us that need to be looked about,” Pettit said.

And local group, Unify North Augusta, says the city is doing the right thing.

“Cities should be able to handle these types of conflicts within their own boundaries,” Brandy Mitchell of Unify North Augusta said.

The General Assembly could give the city that power, then they could legally change or tear down the monument itself.

“Do something specific with the monument that takes care of the language, and then we don’t have to take it away from the park,” Mitchell said.

Pettit says more discussion needs to happen with the council and the city’s attorney before any decisions are made. He thinks the city should ask the legislature to change the laws around the monument.

There has also been a small group gathering at the monument every Tuesday and Thursday. They say they’ll keep doing it until the city of North Augusta votes on what to do next.

