Richmond County releases personnel file for deputy suspended in July 4 incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputy Caleb Pye has had numerous violations of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy even before the July 4 incident that saw him suspended.

Pye was involved in a traffic stop during the holiday that saw him and several other deputies attempt to pull over a man who investigators said wouldn’t stop.

Footage from the incident shows Ricky McNair, 34, being arrested after the stop. Officers had to use stop sticks on Washington Road to get McNair to stop. After McNair pulls his truck off to the side of the road, deputies remove him from the car. Several items appearing to belong to McNair fall out of his pockets.

The video shows Pye look at the items on the road, point to something, smash it with his foot, and kick it to the side of the road. He also gave McNair the finger.

The entire exchange was recorded on Pye’s bodycam that was placed on the dashboard of his car.

Pye was suspended for 15 days as a result of the incident and told to attend anger management classes.

The sheriff’s office, through an Open Records Request, provided us a copy of Pye’s personnel file. Pye has been disciplined in five incidents since January 2019 -- mostly written warnings by the sheriff’s office.

In his internal affairs file, there were two instances of him receiving warnings for non-compliance on the county’s body-worn camera policy.

One such instance, in January 2019, was further detailed in the file. According to the file, Pye believed he had located a stolen car and attempted to pull it over on Sand Bar Ferry Road. Pye called other deputies to the scene, the file says, but the car had not been stolen.

Command deputies attempted to view Pye’s bodycam footage of the incident but found that he did not turn it on until he returned to his patrol car to put up his AR-15. He was given a warning for the incident and reminded to activate his bodycam immediately when engaging with any type of call for service.

