Public can weigh in on metropolitan transportation plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The public is invited to participate in the remaining 14 days of a 21-day review period to offer input on a metropolitan transportation plan.

Projects include roadways and bridges, public transit, aviation, freight, multi-use trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure.

The draft 2050 plan lays out a future vision and road map for bringing about a more mobile, equitable, sustainable and vibrant future for the region, according to the Augusta Regional Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The projects cover Richmond, Columbia, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

The draft of the plan will be available online for public review until Aug. 4.

The plan, comment forms and the interactive project map can be found at https://www.futuremobility2050.com.

The document can be viewed and comments submitted at:

Main branches of the public libraries in Aiken County, Columbia County, Richmond County and Fort Gordon.

Planning offices in Aiken County, Columbia County, the city of Aiken, North Augusta and Richmond County.

City and town hall offices in Blythe, Burnettown, Edgefield, Grovetown, Hephzibah and New Ellenton.

Augusta Transit offices, CSRA Regional Commission, and the Georgia and South Carolina Departments of Transportation area engineer’s offices

Call 706-821-1796 or email contact@futuremobility2050.com to get a personal copy of the plan.

People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or those requiring language translation services may contact the office of the Augusta Planning and Development Department at 706-821-1796 or email contact@futuremobility2050.com.

