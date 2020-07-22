Advertisement

Public can weigh in on metropolitan transportation plan

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The public is invited to participate in the remaining 14 days of a 21-day review period to offer input on a metropolitan transportation plan. 

Projects include roadways and bridges, public transit, aviation, freight, multi-use trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure.

The draft 2050 plan lays out a future vision and road map for bringing about a more mobile, equitable, sustainable and vibrant future for the region, according to the Augusta Regional Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The projects cover Richmond, Columbia, Aiken and Edgefield counties.

The draft of the plan will be available online for public review until Aug. 4.

The plan, comment forms and the interactive project map can be found at https://www.futuremobility2050.com.

The document can be viewed and comments submitted at:

  • Main branches of the public libraries in Aiken County, Columbia County, Richmond County and Fort Gordon.
  • Planning offices in Aiken County, Columbia County, the city of Aiken, North Augusta and Richmond County.
  • City and town hall offices in Blythe, Burnettown, Edgefield, Grovetown, Hephzibah and New Ellenton.
  • Augusta Transit offices, CSRA Regional Commission, and the Georgia and South Carolina Departments of Transportation area engineer’s offices

Call 706-821-1796 or email contact@futuremobility2050.com to get a personal copy of the plan.

People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or those requiring language translation services may contact the office of the Augusta Planning and Development Department at 706-821-1796 or email contact@futuremobility2050.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

S.C. nursing grads get OK to practice before taking licensing exam

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Richmond County library branches to begin next phase of reopening

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches will begin phase three of the reopening process starting Monday.

News

Start of school year delayed by nearly 2 weeks in Burke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Burke County school system has delayed the start of classes for the new school year.

News

Driver arrested in Columbia County fatal crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Robert Stanley, 51, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal head-on crash earlier this month in Columbia County.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for some water customers in McCormick County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises the residents of Willington, Mill Creek Lane and Mill Creek Extension to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute before consuming it.

News

Richmond County releases personnel file for deputy suspended in July 4 incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Deputy Caleb Pye has had numerous violations of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy even before the July 4 incident that saw him suspended.

News

Juneteenth approved as a holiday for Augusta municipal workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta-Richmond County employees will get Juneteenth off work as a holiday starting in 2022 under a decision by the municipal commission.

News

Whistleblower Reality Winner contracts coronavirus in prison, according to her family

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Security Agency whistleblower Reality Winner has tested positive for coronavirus while in prison, according to family members.

Coronavirus

In S.C. visit, Pence stresses wearing masks, praises McMaster

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIS staff
During his visit to South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence addressed people who believe wearing a mask is an infringement on personal freedom. He also said he supports the governor's actions in the pandemic.