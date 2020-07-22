Advertisement

New Ellenton is the latest South Carolina city to enact mask ordinance

(WCTV)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ELLENTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of New Ellenton in Aiken County has ordered a mask-wearing requirement as the numbers of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rise rapidly.

The mask requirement will automatically expire after 61 days, but it can be extended if the city decides to.

Masks or face coverings are required in all public buildings and facilities, as well as restaurants, stores, pharmacies and laundromats within city limits, begins at noon Friday. Restaurant and store workers will need to wear face coverings as well.

Medical or cloth masks, bandanas, scarves or gaiters that stay over the mouth and nose are acceptable.

Face coverings aren't required when eating or when dining outdoors with physical distancing; aren't required for those with related medical or behavioral conditions; aren't required in private, individual offices; and aren't required when complying with directions from police.

Violating the ordinance is considered a civil infraction, punishable by a $50 fine.

