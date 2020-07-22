Mokhtar’s goal lifts Columbus to 1-0 victory over Atlanta
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Youness Mokhtar’s goal in the 18th minute gave the Columbus Crew a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Tuesday night in the MLS is Back tournament.
The Crew clinched the top spot in Group E and are the first team in the World Cup-style tournament to win all three of their group matches and not surrender a goal.
Atlanta, which won the league two years ago and advanced to the Eastern Conference final last season, lost all three of their matches 1-0. They are the only squad in the 24-team tournament that didn’t score a goal.
