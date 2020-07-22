Advertisement

Local grad gets her ceremony on a stage built just for her

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With graduation ceremonies being canceled left and right, seniors are getting creative to make walking across the stage more special.

One high school grad turned her front yard into a big celebration.

Zykeia Curry says she's her mom's only child, and graduation was supposed to special for the both of them.

“Making my momma cry, I at least wanted to wipe her tears,” she said. 

With local graduation plans scaled back to drive-thru events, her grandmother was disappointed.

This was the graduation stage built for Zykeia Curry.
This was the graduation stage built for Zykeia Curry.(WRDW)

“She says, I’m getting my diploma through drive-thru and nobody will see me,” the grandmother said. 

Her grandmother said all Zykeia had dreamed about was walking across the stage, so she built one —  and put it in the front yard.

MORE | Artist relief fund distributes $50,000, completing its work

“She said, ‘What is this thing here, Nana, that you have painted red and black?’” her grandmother said. “I said, ‘That’s our stage, baby.’”

She says to make it even more real, she invited her former assistant principal as a speaker.

“A setback doesn’t mean you have not achieved,” the educator said. “She’s a very bright young lady. She is eager to do whatever she needs to do.”

Zykeia Curry got a front-yard graduation ceremony.
Zykeia Curry got a front-yard graduation ceremony.(WRDW)

Zykeia and some of her classmates held a drive-thru parade down her street and then had their own graduation ceremony in the driveway.

She says walking across the stage taught her that it’s not about where you are, but who you share it with.”

She says although she imagined walking at the James Brown Arena, she wouldn't trade Nana's stage for the world.

“My heart is rushing —  I’m excited,” she said.

