Juneteenth approved as a holiday for Augusta municipal workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta-Richmond County employees will get Juneteenth off work as a holiday starting in 2022 under a decision by the municipal commission.

The June 19 holiday was approved by the commission on Tuesday, according to Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The date is celebrated in much of the country to commemorate the date slaves in Texas learned of their freedom long after they had been freed in the eyes of the law.

This is not a holiday for residents but a paid one for city-county workers only.

As far as why 2022 instead of 2021 as an effective date of the holiday, Frantom said 2022 was specified as the start date after the idea was initially proposed.

