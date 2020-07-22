Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KMIR/CNN) - While a 7-year-old boy recovers from a brutal attack in a California hospital, the suspect in the case is being held on a $1 million bond for a charge of attempted murder.

Police say 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick was walking home Saturday evening from a neighbor’s house in Desert Hot Springs, California, when he was attacked by 32-year-old Daniel Poulsen. Deputy Police Chief Steve Shaw called the attack “deliberate” and “very vicious.”

"This was an innocent child walking home after a fun day at the pool. Doesn't look like there was any type of verbal confrontation or anything like this. This looks like a completely random attack. Based on what we're seeing, the child may not have even seen the attack coming," Shaw said.

Daniel Poulsen, a 32-year-old man who neighbors say lives in the area, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Daniel Poulsen, a 32-year-old man who neighbors say lives in the area, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.(Source: Desert Hot Springs Police/KMIR/CNN)

Neighbor Arturo Delgado, whose family has known Gavin since he was a baby, was on his way to grab dinner when he noticed the 7-year-old lying face down on the street next to the sidewalk. He ran over to help him.

"When I turned him over, I noticed that there was damage on the right side of his head. I called his name out, and he started to cry. I was in shock by that point because I couldn't believe what was happening, so I picked him up, ran to his house, knocked on the door. The family was shocked," Arturo Delgado said.

The family called 911. Gavin’s injuries were so severe he was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. According to GoFundMe, he suffered a fractured skull in addition to a massive head injury.

Neighbors say 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick is a happy, energetic, smart boy who loves animals.
Neighbors say 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick is a happy, energetic, smart boy who loves animals.(Source: Family photos/KMIR/CNN)

Police found Poulsen, who neighbors say lives in the area, hiding in the neighborhood at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and arrested him for attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Neighbors say Gavin is a sweet little boy. They’re in shock something like this could happen on their street to someone they all love.

“It’s horrific. It’s unconscionable to think that some person, anybody, would intentionally harm a little child, a defenseless child,” neighbor Kathy Wooster said.

Arturo Delgado’s father, Carlos, has a special bond with Gavin. It was hard for him to talk about the attack without breaking down.

"The kid is very, very, very special," Carlos Delgado said.

Two GoFundMe accounts, both confirmed to be legitimate, have been set up to help Gavin’s family pay for medical expenses. One has raised just over $46,000, and the other has raised nearly $13,000.

Poulsen is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KMIR, Desert Hot Springs Police Department, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: moments ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Fifteen people were shot, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police said.

National

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G'

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest “G” in a record-setting hurricane season.

National Politics

US orders China to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

Coronavirus

In S.C. visit, Pence stresses wearing masks, praises McMaster

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIS staff
During his visit to South Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence addressed people who believe wearing a mask is an infringement on personal freedom. He also said he supports the governor's actions in the pandemic.

National

Father accused of killing 10-year-old son in Indiana

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

Latest News

National

Twitter says it’s cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter says it is cracking down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump.

National

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before their 6-2 exhibition victory against the Oakland Athletics.

News

Family collecting cards for this Georgian's 105th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Learn how you can help a Georgia woman celebrate her 105th birthday, since her family can't throw her a party.

National

Drug makers discuss timeline for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Pharmaceutical and biotech executives update lawmakers on progress in developing a vaccine.

News

Today’s the day when a picture can be worth a new job opportunity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Looking for a job can be difficult, and finding one during a pandemic can be even harder. But one local photographer wants to help.

News

Update: Here's the plan for Aiken County school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago