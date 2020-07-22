Freeman’s return will be closely watched after virus fight

Freddie Freeman is back and ready to anchor the Braves’ lineup after a scary battle with COVID-19 earlier in summer camp. The 30-year-old Freeman had career highs last season with 38 homers and 121 RBIs.

The four-time All-Star hopes to lead Atlanta back to the top of the NL East for the third straight season. The Braves are just happy Freeman is healthy after he had a fever that got as high as 104.5 degrees early in his illness.

His recovery will be closely watched because he had one of MLB’s more serious bouts with the virus. He’s one of several players to watch in the NL and AL East Divisions this season.

