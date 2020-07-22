Driver arrested in Columbia County fatal crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal traffic accident earlier this month.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. July 11 on Furys Ferry Road near Riverside Drive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation found driver Robert Stanley crossed the center line and his vehicle crashed head-on into one driven by Jody Kenny, according to authorities. Kenny died at the scene.

Stanley was booked into Columbia County jail on Monday, according to jail records. Charges against him include homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving, according to authorities.

