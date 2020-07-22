Advertisement

Despite pause in funding, private schools look forward to McMaster’s $32M fund

By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a judge issuing a temporary restraining order several hours ago against South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to use $32 million in CARES Act money for private school vouchers, many are now wondering what’s next.

Before the decision was made, we went to Aiken and spoke with a local private school that was applying for the grant. They hoped it would make a difference for their school and give parents more options, but now it’s all up in the air.

Second Baptist Church Prep School in Aiken usually sees between 55 and 75 kids in any given school year. This year, they were hoping to see some growth, thanks to the SAFE funds announced by McMaster

On Monday, McMaster said $32 million would be allocated to help with private school tuition.

[MORE: Want to apply for a SAFE grant? Click here.]

"It's not designed to just give it to the schools. I want to make sure people understand that. This is something parents are being given," Dr. Shaunette Parker said.

The grants would help about 5,000 students, with a maximum of $6,500 per student. Students qualify based on household income. A family of four would need to make about $76,000 or less to qualify. Schools don't receive the money directly.

"It's not a grant designed for a school to grow and change their building and staffing," Parker said. "It truly is for a parent to be able to pay tuition."

Any parent who has a child in private school or wants to enroll their child in private school could apply for the grant. But now the plan is on hold just two days after the announcement.

An Orangeburg County judge signed off on a temporary restraining order. The plaintiff has 15 years of experience in public education and says McMaster's decision violates part of the state constitution which prevents the state from funding private or religious schools.

Judge Edgar Dickson says there will be a hearing next Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

SC attorney general opinion on Meriwether Monument means N. Augusta can look at options

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
North Augusta is looking at their options after a South Carolina Attorney General’s Office gave an opinion on the Meriwether Monument, calling it “offensive” and “grossly inaccurate.”

News

Money for SC private schools on hold

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City's options for Meriwether monument

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local teachers can choose virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
The I-Team continues to dig deeper into dispatch problems at Aiken County 911. Our ongoing investigation this month has uncovered massive turnover at the department and a lack of medical training for dispatchers compared to other local counties.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

S.C. grads get OK to serve as nurses before taking licensing exam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.