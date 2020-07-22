Despite pause in funding, private schools look forward to McMaster’s $32M fund

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a judge issuing a temporary restraining order several hours ago against South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to use $32 million in CARES Act money for private school vouchers , many are now wondering what’s next.

Before the decision was made, we went to Aiken and spoke with a local private school that was applying for the grant. They hoped it would make a difference for their school and give parents more options, but now it’s all up in the air.

Second Baptist Church Prep School in Aiken usually sees between 55 and 75 kids in any given school year. This year, they were hoping to see some growth, thanks to the SAFE funds announced by McMaster

On Monday, McMaster said $32 million would be allocated to help with private school tuition.

"It's not designed to just give it to the schools. I want to make sure people understand that. This is something parents are being given," Dr. Shaunette Parker said.

The grants would help about 5,000 students, with a maximum of $6,500 per student. Students qualify based on household income. A family of four would need to make about $76,000 or less to qualify. Schools don't receive the money directly.

"It's not a grant designed for a school to grow and change their building and staffing," Parker said. "It truly is for a parent to be able to pay tuition."

Any parent who has a child in private school or wants to enroll their child in private school could apply for the grant. But now the plan is on hold just two days after the announcement.

An Orangeburg County judge signed off on a temporary restraining order. The plaintiff has 15 years of experience in public education and says McMaster's decision violates part of the state constitution which prevents the state from funding private or religious schools.

Judge Edgar Dickson says there will be a hearing next Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

