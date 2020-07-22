Advertisement

Deputies looking for woman wanted for a burglary in 2018

Valerie Cokl, 35, is wanted for burglary in the 1st degree.
Valerie Cokl, 35, is wanted for burglary in the 1st degree.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for burglary in the 1st degree and has warrants on file.

Valerie Cokl, 35, is wanted for a burglary that occurred on March 11, 2018 on the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

Anyone with information concerning Cokl should contact Inv. Smith (706) 821-1027 or any Property Crime Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Group fights to reclassify 911 operators to give them access to mental health resources

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Liz Owens
The I-Team continues to dig deeper into dispatch problems at Aiken County 911. Our ongoing investigation this month has uncovered massive turnover at the department and a lack of medical training for dispatchers compared to other local counties.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

Latest News

News

S.C. grads get OK to serve as nurses before taking licensing exam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Recent nursing graduates have received a temporary OK to practice in order to help health care facilities facing a staffing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Richmond County library branches to begin next phase of reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches will begin phase three of the reopening process starting Monday.

News

Start of school year delayed by nearly 2 weeks in Burke County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Burke County school system has delayed the start of classes for the new school year.

News

Driver arrested in Columbia County fatal crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Robert Stanley, 51, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal head-on crash earlier this month in Columbia County.

News

Boil order issued for some water customers in McCormick County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises the residents of Willington, Mill Creek Lane and Mill Creek Extension to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute before consuming it.

News

Public can weigh in on metropolitan transportation plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The public is invited to participate in the remaining 14 days of a 21-day review period to offer input on a metropolitan transportation plan.