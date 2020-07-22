Deputies looking for woman wanted for a burglary in 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for burglary in the 1st degree and has warrants on file.

Valerie Cokl, 35, is wanted for a burglary that occurred on March 11, 2018 on the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

Anyone with information concerning Cokl should contact Inv. Smith (706) 821-1027 or any Property Crime Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

