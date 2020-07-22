Advertisement

City of Aiken extends deadline for business license renewals without penalty

Aiken streetscape
Aiken streetscape(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recognizing the impact on local businesses caused by the pandemic, the City of Aiken has extended the due date deadline without penalty for the City of Aiken business licenses to August 31.

The deadline will officially close at 5:00 p.m.

The City of Aiken Business License Department is located on the first floor of the City Municipal Building, located at 214 Park Avenue SW Aiken, South Carolina 29801.

Payments can be made in person, mailed, or dropped off utilizing the drop-box across the street from the Municipal Building.

A mask or face covering is required to enter the Municipal Building.

