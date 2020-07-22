Boil order issued for some water customers in McCormick County

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. - The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises the residents of Willington, Mill Creek Lane and Mill Creek Extension to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute before consuming it.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a leak that was repaired on Moss Avenue, officials said Wednesday.

Residents should boil water vigorously for a minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.