Atlanta Falcons send out ticketing plan to fans

The Atlanta Falcons have told season ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.

The Falcons said in Wednesday’s email the reduced capacity meets local requirements as well as the social distancing guidelines set by the NFL and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Season ticket holders who are current on their payments will be asked to rank the first four home games they’d like to attend, if any.

The team says plans could be affected by changes in the coronavirus pandemic. Barring changes, the team plans to send a second survey in October for the final four home games.

All fans must wear face masks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.