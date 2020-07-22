Aiken County keeps hybrid learning, despite McMaster recommendation

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education met to discuss their back to school plans, and finalized decisions around whether students will return in full, be online, or a mesh of both.

Last Tuesday, the board had already set a plan that gave parents the option of full online instruction, or a classroom-online hybrid. But on Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster made an announcement that all schools should either go all virtual or all in-person.

So, tonight’s meeting put a lot of big decisions on the table.

But before the board meeting, parents and teachers from the Aiken County Education Association protested outside, asking for the school board to keep their original plan of hybrid learning plan, and delay the start of the school year until September 8.

33 percent - that’s the total occupancy teachers and parents at this protest say they feel comfortable with when it comes to sending their kids back to school.

And that’s the capacity Aiken County schools originally proposed back in early July.

“I am so proud of the people that have worked on that plan and have heard from us and I think that we need to support that, as we do,” Alicia, a teacher of Aiken County public schools, said.

A week later, on July 14, the board revised those plans to give parents the choice to do complete online learning or send their kids back to school two days a week, with the building at 50 percent capacity.

“I am concerned for myself. I am concerned for my family, for my friends, for my students, colleagues. I’m concerned for the entire community to be perfectly honest.” John Ross of the Aiken County Education Association said.

And then -- even more concern, when a day later, Gov. McMaster announced schools should do solely online learning, or go back 5 days a week.

“Our governor has come out and basically declared war on public education,” Ross said.

School leaders at this special called meeting say they’ll let data drive their back-to-school decisions, not politics.

“The decision that we made last Tuesday stands. We’ll start school on the 17th of August, using the hybrid model.”

Protestors also want to delay the back-to-school date to September 8.

“I’m afraid that if we open up our schools too soon, that we could turn Aiken into a hotspot before we know it,” Ross said.

The board voted that motion down saying all decisions they make are in the best interest of the students and staff.

“As a teacher, I am so excited to get back to teaching my kids. I cannot wait to change their lives. But I want to do it safely,” Alicia said.

It’s a delicate balancing act - playing out in districts across the state. If parents choose to enroll their children in complete virtual learning option, they have until midnight on July 22 to register.

