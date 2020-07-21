Advertisement

Suspect accused of sex crimes involving minors in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving minors in North Augusta, according to authorities.

Henry Williams was arrested in connection with incidents that occurred in the 900 block of Georgetown Drive, according to North Augusta police.

According to police records, authorities learned of the case when an officer was called to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety headquarters in reference to a past-tense sexual assault.

Henry Williams
Henry Williams(WRDW)

The officer met with two victims and obtained written statements, according to police records.

According to police records, a victim told authorities that Williams had been sexually assaulting her and would threaten her if she told him no. She also stated that he would take inappropriate photos of her, touch her and massage her and offer her money or buy her things to keep her quiet.

The other victim had a similar story, according to police records.

Williams was arrested Tuesday, according to Aiken County jail records, which listed these charges:

  • Charge: 16-003-0655 C Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree
  • Charge: 16-015-0395 Sex / Sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree
  • Charge: 16-015-0405 Sex / Sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
  • Charge: 16-003-0655 B2 Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or attempt
  • Charge: 16-003-0653 Sex / Criminal sexual conduct - second degree
  • Charge: 16-015-0405 Sex / Sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
  • Charge: 16-015-0395 Sex / Sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree
  • Charge: 16-003-0653 Sex / Criminal sexual conduct - second degree
  • Charge: 16-003-0653 Sex / Criminal sexual conduct - second degree

