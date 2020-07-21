River Region to Welcome Pafukas Grass Volleyball Tournament

(AUGUSTA, GA-July 21, 2020) Lions Memorial Field in North Augusta, South Carolina is soon to be the host of the Pafukas Grass Volleyball tournament from July 25-26 and August 15-16.

The Pafukas tournament has been held in Columbia, South Carolina in years past, but after its successful inaugural tournament at Lion’s Field held in June, the series will return for July and August.

The July tournament will feature men’s and women’s triples on Saturday and coed doubles on Sunday.

There will be around 15 nets and around 120 teams from all over the Southeast Region. Pafukas is part of the revival of sporting events in the CSRA under proper health and safety measures and monitoring of COVID-19.

