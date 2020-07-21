PGA Tour goes to Minnesota before bracing for 2 big events

Dustin Johnson is playing the tournament for the first time. In his last two tournaments, he won one and in the other posted the highest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

Johnson and Brooks Koepka give the field only two of the top 10 players in the world, the smallest number since the PGA Tour resumed June 11. Koepka’s brother, Chase, was given a sponsor exemption.

Tommy Fleetwood of England is playing for the first time since the pandemic. Fleetwood was No. 10 in the world when golf shut down in March. He dropped only to No. 12 since then.

Minnesota connections in the field include Tom Lehman and Tim Herron, who both grew up in the state. It also includes Erik van Rooyen of South Africa, who played golf for the Minnesota Gophers while earning his degree.

Matthew Wolff won with an eagle on the final hole last year for a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau.

Neither runner-up is in the field this year. The two leading players from the top 10, not already eligible, earn a spot in the U.S. Open.

Next week: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.