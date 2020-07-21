Advertisement

Officer in Rayshard Brooks’ slaying wants DA off the case

From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA - The former Atlanta police officer charged for shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks wants a new prosecutor.

Garrett Rolfe is facing felony murder and 10 other charges.

His attorneys are asking a judge to remove Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard from the case.

Attorneys Noah Pines and William Thomas Jr. said in a court filing Monday that Howard has repeatedly made comments to inflame public sentiment against Rolfe, has issued contradictory statements about whether a stun gun is a deadly weapon and is under investigation himself.

They are seeking to recuse Howard and his office from the case.

The attorneys say they also plan to call Howard as a witness, which could be a conflict of interest if he stays as the prosecutor.

Howard says he will only make a comment when a judge is assigned to the motion.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot dead June 12 in an encounter with Rolfe and another officer. He had snatched a stun gun from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time Rolfe started shooting, Howard has said.

Brooks was among Black people killed in recent month by white officers in cases that have sparked nationwide protests calling for police reform and racial justice.

