N.Y. governor extends help to Savannah in COVIDF-19 battle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has a new partner in the fight against COVID-19: the state of New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered to help and brought experts with him to Savannah on Monday.

Cuomo spoke candidly about the pandemic, saying we can turn these numbers around if we wear the masks as recommended.

Johnson said during Monday’s news conference that the round-table discussion they had was about testing, contact tracing and training.

It’s the expertise, methodology and resources New York’s leader said they’re bringing to the table to help Savannah battle COVID-19. Cuomo said in addition to thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment, he’s connecting Savannah with health care workers with SOMOS Community Care.

“‘Love' is an action word,” Johnson said. “You can tell folks you love them all day long, so we’re looking at ‘New York loves Savannah.’”

Cuomo listed the supplies the city would receive through the partnership. They include:

124,000 face masks

7,500 test kits

7,500 gowns

1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer

7,500 N95 masks

7,500 face shields

“We are planning on opening two sites, two testing sites with the city, and those are underway,” Cuomo said.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.