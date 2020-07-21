Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Protesters demanding change in the wake of the death of George Floyd hold a media briefing outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Friday, June 12, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
Protesters demanding change in the wake of the death of George Floyd hold a media briefing outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Friday, June 12, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature passed a package of police accountability measures early Tuesday that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state’s criminal justice system in years and also bans chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training in which officers are instructed to view all encounters as inherently dangerous.

Passage of the measures comes after nearly two months of negotiations that followed Floyd's death May 25. The Black man was restrained face down in the street while handcuffed and with three officers holding him down, including a white officer who had a knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes.

The House approved the measure 102 to 29 just before midnight Monday. The Senate passed it 60 to 7 and sent the bill to Gov. Tim Walz a couple of hours later.

The legislation also improves data collection around deadly force encounters and creates a new state unit to investigate those cases. It increases funding for crisis intervention training, creates an arbitration panel to handle police misconduct cases and establishes incentives for officers to live in the communities they police, the Star Tribune reported.

The Democratic governor had to call the special session to give lawmakers a chance to rescind the emergency powers he’s been using to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. House Democrats blocked a GOP effort to void those powers.

The session also gave legislators another chance to pass the policing measures and a bonding bill, which they were unable to agree on during last month’s special session.

The bonding bill fell to the wayside as legislators worked to pass police reform as time expired on the session.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National Politics

Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
The Pentagon is considering “adjustments” to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

News

Lightning-sparked fire destroys historic home in Louisville

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Little House in Louisville, which was built in the 1870s and was being restored, was destroyed in a fire Monday night that was blamed on lightning as thunderstorms rolled across the CSRA.

Latest News

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.

Coronavirus

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time. Others have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

News

Here's a look at progress on James Brown mural in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
The James Brown mural in downtown Augusta is really coming along. Take a look.