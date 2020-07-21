McDuffie County School District pushes back-to-school start date

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School District says they’re pushing back the start date for students by two weeks due to the continued spike of COVID-19.

According to the school district, students will now start school on Aug. 17 instead of Aug. 3.

“Our goal is to offer face-to-face instruction when we can do so safely for students and employees. This situation is volatile and changes daily,” district officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

District officials also say they may have to move toward beginning the school year virtually if the virus is spreading “substantially.” A blended model is also possible if the virus is spreading “moderately.”

“These decisions cannot be made until closer to the date,” a statement said.

