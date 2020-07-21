Mask Up Augusta: city leaders’ latest push for Georgians to wear masks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to keep businesses, in business. It's called Mask Up Augusta.

Augusta Commissioner Brandon Garrett announced the start of the campaign, all in an effort to encourage people to wear masks in public, and they hope it can help the city avoid another shutdown.

“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it your children, your grandchildren, your neighbors, your mom, your dad.”

Mark Herbert, owner of Herbert Homes is one of the many business owners teaming up with Commissioner Garrett. Their mission: encourage people to wear masks through their program.

“Hopefully we can suspend some of the COVID-19 spread, as well as make sure we don’t have another shut down,” Garrett said.

They say not wearing a mask not only puts others at risk, but the local economy too.

“We want to see our kids back in school, we want to go out with our friends and family, we just want to watch some football. But most of all right now we want to keep our community and economy open and safe,” Garrett said.

Lucky for him, Mark Herbert's business would still be able to operate during another shut down.

“We were deemed essential, so we stayed open. We didn’t miss a day,” he said.

But he's on board with wearing a mask, because he says, it's just the right thing to do.

“We want people to feel safe and if wearing a mask helps others feel safe around you, and to be able to conduct business, then so be it,” Garrett said.

It's a big goal: to keep the local economy from shutting back down and keep the virus from spreading. One that would need to the cooperation from many Georgians.

“So, with that in mind, mask up Augusta,” Herbert said.

