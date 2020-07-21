Advertisement

Lightning-sparked fire destroys historic home in Louisville

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Little House in Louisville, which was built in the 1870s and was being restored, was destroyed in a fire Monday night that was blamed on lightning as thunderstorms rolled across the CSRA.

The house at 702 Mulberry St. had been sold a few months ago to new owners by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It had been considered endangered and was rescued by the trust.

It is considered a total loss after the fire.

According to the trust, the 5,200-square-foot house, built in 1876, was an example of residential Gothic Revival construction in Georgia.

The trust says on its website that the home featured “a dramatic central stair with original curved handrail, 15 foot ceilings, etched glass transoms over interior doors, and full height windows that open onto a full wrap around porch.”

In selling the house, the trust had said: “Located one block from the historic commercial district, the house would lend itself to use as a bed-and-breakfast or professional office space, as well as a private residence.”

