IHOP on Peach Orchard Rd confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A spokesperson for IHOP has confirmed that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The team member last worked on July 13.

In a statement, a partner for the IHOP franchisee said:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests are our top priority. A team member who last worked on July 13 tested positive for COVID-19 three days later on July 16 and is in self-quarantine. Once we were notified, we worked with the Health Department and conducted a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines. All team members have been informed and the restaurant is open with heightened safety, cleaning and disinfection protocols. Thank you for your patience as we take these precautionary measures for the safety of our team members and guests. You can find details of IHOP’s safety-first approach here. We look forward to serving you again soon.”

