Advertisement

IHOP on Peach Orchard Rd confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(KY3)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A spokesperson for IHOP has confirmed that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The team member last worked on July 13.

In a statement, a partner for the IHOP franchisee said:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests are our top priority. A team member who last worked on July 13 tested positive for COVID-19 three days later on July 16 and is in self-quarantine. Once we were notified, we worked with the Health Department and conducted a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines. All team members have been informed and the restaurant is open with heightened safety, cleaning and disinfection protocols. Thank you for your patience as we take these precautionary measures for the safety of our team members and guests. You can find details of IHOP’s safety-first approach here. We look forward to serving you again soon.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken Co. discusses back to school plan

Updated: seconds ago

News

Community divides over removing Confederate monuments in Augusta

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
The debate about what to do with confederate monuments has made its way to Augusta, and the Augusta Commission.

News

I-TEAM: Paul Tarashuk’s family fights for federal help to hold Orangeburg County accountable

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
Paul Tarashuk would have celebrated his 28th birthday this month, but instead, his parents are pushing the federal government to hold Orangeburg County EMS and the sheriff’s office accountable for possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities act.

News

Deputies looking for missing woman and boy in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing persons, a 27-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old boy.

Latest News

News

Is a common vaccine becoming another way to lessen COVID-19?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
As more people fill the hospital beds, doctors at AU Health say they've found a common vaccine that could help lessen symptoms of COVID-19.

News

Update: Legal battle over Atlanta mask mandate is in limbo after 2 judges step aside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Can Atlanta order people to wear masks in public? The legal tug-of-war between Gov. Brian Kemp and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms goes to court.

News

McDuffie County School District pushes back-to-school start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The McDuffie County School District says they’re pushing back the start date for students by two weeks due to the continued spike of COVID-19.

News

AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The man who has largely become the public face of COVID-19 information in the CSRA has tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

7 inmates at Richmond County jail test positive; 22 quarantined

Updated: 4 hours ago
Several inmates at a Richmond County jail have tested positive for coronavirus, and 22 have been quarantined, authorities said Tuesday.