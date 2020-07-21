Hephzibah man sentenced to 22 years for producing child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges after he was arrested at an Augusta motel when a 14-year-old boy signaled that he was in danger.

Richard Hunt Moore Jr., 49, of Hephzibah, Ga., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall to 264 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1 million, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

After completion of his prison term, Moore will be required to serve 20 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This monstrous predation came to an end when a child in danger reached out to a motel worker, and that alert staff member quickly notified authorities,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “The act of seeing something and saying something allowed law enforcement to do something by shutting down Moore and his fellow predators before another child could be harmed.”

According to court documents and testimony, the investigation began when Moore was found with a minor at a motel in Augusta. After questioning Moore, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI discovered child pornography on electronic devices in Moore’s possession. Those images led to other defendants in the case, and to their indictment on federal charges.

Moore pled guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography, as did Charles Casey Garner, 40, of Brooklet, Ga., and Carl Scott Ruger, 40, of Guyton, Ga.

The cases were investigated by HSI and the FBI, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara Lyons and Marcela C. Mateo.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.