Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler knelt during the national anthem along with several of his players before first pitch of a 6-2 exhibition win against the Athletics in Oakland.

Right fielder Jaylin Davis and first base coach Antoan Richardson also took a knee, with shortstop Brandon Crawford standing between them with a hand on each of their shoulders. Davis held his right hand over his heart and Richardson clasped his hands in front of him.

