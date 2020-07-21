Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler knelt during the national anthem along with several of his players before first pitch of a 6-2 exhibition win against the Athletics in Oakland.
Right fielder Jaylin Davis and first base coach Antoan Richardson also took a knee, with shortstop Brandon Crawford standing between them with a hand on each of their shoulders. Davis held his right hand over his heart and Richardson clasped his hands in front of him.
