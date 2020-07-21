Former Fort Gordon official sentenced to federal prison for lying to investigators

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former official at Fort Gordon has been sentenced to federal prison for lying to investigators about his disclosure of confidential information used to award competitive bids.

Vaughn Moffett, 63, of Sharpsburg, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and fined $15,000 by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his sentence, Moffett will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal corrections system.

“Vaughn Moffett used insider information to steer business toward a specific, corrupt vendor,” Christine said in a statement. “Moffett and the other defendants disgraced their oaths to their country, and accordingly are being held accountable for their greed.”

According to information provided in court documents and proceedings, Moffett, as deputy director of the U.S. Army Signal Network Enterprise Center at Fort Gordon, used his access to contract bid and proposal information to assist the Communications Research, Engineering and Consultants Group with winning a contract for upgrading the Army’s communications infrastructure at Fort Gordon in 2014. When investigators later questioned Moffett, he falsely and fraudulently denied knowing how CREC was awarded the contract.

Moffett retired from the Army as a major in 1996 and began federal service as a civilian employee in 2005.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, other defendants in the investigation each are serving federal sentences of 60 months in prison after entering guilty pleas in the investigation of bribery, bid-rigging and Small Business Administration fraud:

Calvin Devear Lawyer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, owned the CREC Group, which had fraudulently received Small Business Administration status as a small, disadvantaged business.

Anthony R. Williams, while serving as a colonel in the U.S. Army, admitted he accepted bribes to steer federal procurement contracts to the CREC Group.

Dwayne Oswald Fulton, then an employee of a defense contractor, joined Lawyer in securing small, disadvantaged status for the CREC Group.

Anthony Roper, a former active duty U.S. Army colonel at Fort Gordon, was a co-conspirator with Lawyer, according to prosecutors. His wife, Audra Roper, was sentenced to probation for her role in the scheme.

