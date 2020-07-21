Deputies looking for missing woman and boy in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing persons, a 27-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old boy.

Thomas Anthony Channell, 11, is 4′10, roughly 90 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Jane Brown, 27, is 5′02, roughly 130 lbs, has blonde hair and green eyes.

Channell and Brown were last seen on July 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., walking on the 2800 block of April Drive. It is unknown what clothing they were wearing.

If you have any information on Channell or Brown please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

