Deputies looking for man wanted in relation to 2018 murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 55-year-old man wanted in relation to a murder that occurred on July 20, 2018.

Darryl Eugene Walker is 5′08 and roughly 127 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, the murder occurred at 1431 Ridgewood Dr. It has been two years since this incident and investigators are seeking help from the public with locating Darryl Walker.

Any information concerning the location of Darryl Walker, please contact Sgt. Lucas Grant or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

