Defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 pro seasons

Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons.

The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship.

He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last. He also played for Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Bennett’s brother Martellus was an NFL tight end.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.