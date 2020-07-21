Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated storms Wednesday. Better storms chances towards the end of the week. Staying hot and humid.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Only isolated storms are expected Wednesday afternoon as an upper level ridge stays over the region. The ridge should weaken Thursday and into the weekend allowing better coverage of storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain near normal in the mid 90s through the weekend.

Rain chances will be increasing slightly over the next few days.
Rain chances will be increasing slightly over the next few days.(WRDW)

Isolated downpours are possible until around sunset this evening. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with light winds out of the south. Lows will stay in the mid 70s towards early Wednesday.

Wednesday is going to be another hot one for us with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many areas will stay dry. Winds will continue to blow out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances are slightly higher by Thursday with scattered storms expected in the afternoon. Severe weather threat is overall low, but storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and brief strong wind gusts. Highs on Thursday will be close to normal in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern doesn’t look to change too much Friday and through the weekend. Each day we will wake up in the mid 70s around sunrise, heat up to the mid 90s in the afternoon, and have scattered storms pop up later in the day and fizzle out after sunset. Remember, if thunder roars, get indoors!

