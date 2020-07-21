Advertisement

Community divides over removing Confederate monuments in Augusta

Local activists spoke about the desire to remove these monuments, but not everyone in the community feels the same way.
By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The debate about what to do with Confederate monuments has made its way to Augusta and the Augusta Commission.

Protestors have torn down Confederate monuments across the country, but in Augusta, activists say they’re choosing a different course of action.

“In our city, we refuse to go that route,” activist Ray Montana said. “So, we want to compromise and come to a conclusion and a resolution for what we can do about this monument.”

Montana brought his concerns about the Confederate monument in downtown Augusta before the commission on Tuesday. While the city can’t legally decide to take the monument down, but Montana says the goal is simply to get their support.

“If we can come together on one accord to get all votes across the board to have this statue removed -- even though it’s a state issue -- as our leaders, we want to make sure that our leaders are standing with the community,” Montana said.

But not everyone in the community stands together on the same idea.

“We don’t want it removed. We don’t want it taken down. The statue was placed there 10 years after the war was over,” Katie Benson Delaigle said.

Delaigle says she’s a descendant of Berry Benson, the man whose image was used for the top of the monument. She says taking monuments down has become a slippery slope.

“You’d have to start back since the beginning. All of the original presidents all had slaves. It was just a way of life back then. It wasn’t right, but it was done,” Delaigle said.

But Montana says when he looks at the monument, he doesn't see the same thing.

“I see an image that wasn’t actually commemorating the dead. It was actually commemorating something that would enslave us even to this day -- mentally,” he said.

No decisions about removing monuments were made today, and there really isn’t anything the city can do. The monument is technically state property, so any changes need to come from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

However, the city did say they will be working with activists to figure out the next steps.

